MTC pares losses with e-buses in Chennai

CHENNAI: The introduction of electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model has turned out to be an economically beneficial initiative for the debt-ridden Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). However, a section of workers’ unions has alleged that the move marks a gradual attempt to privatise the state transport corporations.

According to official sources, MTC incurs an average operational cost of Rs 125 per km for running its diesel buses, while payments to private operators of electric buses are fixed at Rs 77.06 per km for non-AC buses and Rs 80.84 per km for AC buses. In addition to this, the corporation pays Rs 4-Rs 5 per km towards the salary of conductors. As a result, MTC’s operational expenses per bus have reduced by about 30%-35% when compared to conventional diesel buses.

T Prabhushankar, managing director of MTC, said that the average per-kilometre payment made to the operator covers the cost of bus procurement, maintenance, and the driver’s salary.

“The procurement cost of a diesel bus alone is around Rs 40-Rs 50 lakh, which is funded by the state government, and not included in the operational cost,” he said.