One dead, two injured as tanker rams into car in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died and two others sustained serious injuries after a tanker truck collided with the car in which they were travelling, near Chetpet signal on Saturday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay.

The police said Vijay, along with his elder brother Sreenivasan (33) and their friend Kishore (28) were on their way from their home on Corporation Street to their fish shop in Vanagaram around 3 am when the accident happened.

When the car neared Ega Theatre near the Chetpet signal, a tanker truck rammed into their vehicle.

The motorists who witnessed the accident alerted the traffic police personnel, following which the personnel from the Kilpauk Traffic Investigation Unit rushed to the spot.

The police later arrested the tanker driver, who has been identified as Shankar (47) of Thoothukudi district, and registered a case aqgainst him.

Further investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident, the police sources added.