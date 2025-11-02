Reconsider curbs on Pallikaranai buildings: Realtors

CHENNAI: Real estate developers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider curbs on construction within a 1-km buffer zone around the Pallikaranai marshland, with the Builders’ Association of India (BAI) warning that a ‘blanket freeze’ on planning approvals in the buffer zone could disrupt livelihoods and housing prospects for roughly five lakh people. The zone covers 13 villages with approved layouts and major infrastructure, including IT parks, commercial developments and a metro corridor.

K Venkatesan, state chairman of BAI, told TNIE that a sweeping prohibition will hit the livelihoods of particularly lower- and middle-income households who have bought homes or invested in the area. It is learnt that BAI has written to Minister P K Sekar Babu and Housing Secretary Kakarala Usha.

The appeal follows an interim court order restraining Brigade Morgan Enterprises from constructing 1,400 residential units adjacent to the marshland. The project, which had obtained certain clearances, has reignited a long-running debate on development around ecologically-sensitive wetlands in Chennai’s southern suburbs.

Asked about allegations of rule-bending by developers and planning authorities in converting wetlands into real estate over the years, Venkatesan said the state must prioritise clear demarcation of such zones to avoid ambiguity in approvals.

A former planner, speaking on condition of anonymity, called for accountability for officials who “work in tandem to bend the rules”.

The state is still in the process of finalising the marshland’s boundaries. Under India’s Wetlands Rules, Ramsar sites must be formally notified after maps and survey details are published for public comment. A 60-day consultation period must be followed by a 240-day window to review feedback and issue the final notification.