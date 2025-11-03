Chennai Corporation spends Rs 5K crore on stormwater drains over four years; 74% work completed

CHENNAI: While multiple figures claiming to be the state government’s expenditure on stormwater drains do the rounds on social media, Chennai Corporation has spent Rs 5,201 crore to lay drains covering a length of 1,144.5 km in the last four years, as per the civic body’s estimates accessed by TNIE.

Of this, 845.43 km (74%) was completed by July end. While the effectiveness of these drains remains to be seen, corporation officials said that of the 87 locations that were identified as being flood-prone after the monsoon last year, 85 are no longer in the ‘critical danger zone’.

“The identified locations are no longer under threat of flooding. However, minor stagnation might still occur in a few streets where work could not be taken up. To address this, motor pumps have been kept ready,” an official from the stormwater drain (SWD) department said.

“Only two sites remain incomplete - along the World Trade Centre stretch and the Kathanchavadi Junction on MGR Salai in Perungudi. These are part of long term projects,” the official added.

The city corporation began constructing stormwater drains under various schemes including Singara Chennai 2.0, infrastructure amenities fund, flood relief fund, and the state disaster mitigation fund, among others.