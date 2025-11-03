GCC takes up repair of over 5,000 damaged road spots across Chennai

CHENNAI: GCC said it has allocated Rs 50 lakh per zone for interior road repairs, covering 5,147 identified spots with potholes and other damages.

Of these, work has been completed at 4,503 locations, while repair work is progressing at 667 spots, it stated. For bus route roads, each zone has been sanctioned Rs 1 crore, and out of 432 damaged spots identified, work has been completed at 349 locations and are ongoing in 83.

In the current financial year, GCC has taken up relaying of 3,908 interior roads, of which 2,790 have been completed, and relaying of 207 cement and interlocking paver block roads are under progress. Among the 79 bus route roads taken up for relaying, 63 have been completed across 15 zones. The corporation has also undertaken 4,072 road cut restoration works so far, completing 3,562 and continuing work on 489. Of the 105 bus route roads under road cut restoration, 95 have been completed, and work is ongoing on 10 roads.

Major development works are also being carried out on Dr Ambedkar Road at Ganesapuram at Rs 5 crore, Arcot Road from Vadapalani 100ft Road to Alwarthirunagar by CMRL at Rs 7.1 crore, and Demellows Road at Rs 1.91crore.