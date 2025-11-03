Seeking green resort

Chennai has never run out of places to explore — from its bustling malls and theatres to eateries, museums, and of course, its beaches that shape a major part of the city’s identity. While the Marina beach often takes the centre stage, the city’s green spaces are hidden under this scorching spotlight. That, however, is beginning to change. Following the inauguration of Dr MS Swaminathan Wetland Park in Porur earlier this year, another restored spot has reopened.

The Adyar Eco Park, also known as Tholkappia Poonga, welcomed its visitors again in late October. Spread across 358 acres of two-phased revived creek and estuary, the park claims to offer a glimpse of Chennai’s ecological richness amidst urban sprawl. CE steps inside to explore what this green haven has preserved and what it promises for the city.