Seeking green resort

Chennai has never run out of places to explore — from its bustling malls and theatres to eateries, museums, and of course, its beaches that shape a major part of the city’s identity. While the Marina beach often takes the centre stage, the city’s green spaces are hidden under this scorching spotlight. That, however, is beginning to change. Following the inauguration of Dr MS Swaminathan Wetland Park in Porur earlier this year, another restored spot has reopened.
The Adyar Eco Park, also known as Tholkappia Poonga, welcomed its visitors again in late October. Spread across 358 acres of two-phased revived creek and estuary, the park claims to offer a glimpse of Chennai’s ecological richness amidst urban sprawl. CE steps inside to explore what this green haven has preserved and what it promises for the city.
For someone who regularly travels along Greenways Road, the large yellow arch of Adyar Eco Park — hidden for months behind layers of green construction netting — would always spark curiosity. With expectations shaped by news snippets and social media reels followed the grand opening of this green space. With just Rs 20 for entry and Rs 50 for a camera, a stroll is wholesome in itself.
What is more mesmerising wasn’t just the sighting of flourished flora and fauna but a 3.2-kilometre-long stretch of lush vegetation, silent except for the rustle of leaves. The park in-charge assured that several species — including nine types of snakes, mongooses, jackals, and more — had been recorded within the premises. Spotting them, though, is a matter of pure luck, the in-charge said.
Along the trail, stone markers painted with native plants and animals offer educational snippets, each accompanied by a QR code accessible only through the Tholkappia Poonga app. Visitors who book a guided tour online can request assistance at the ticket counter; otherwise, the QR codes are your best bet for information.
One of the most appreciable spaces within the park is the children’s play area, designed with interactive and educational activities that even adults would find engaging. It adds a refreshing and playful contrast to the otherwise serene trail.
Resting huts, photo-worthy corners, foot over bridges that pass over the water body and pockets of calm dot the walkway, making the walk a pleasant escape from the city. The watchtowers and viewpoints, however, are still awaiting public access. There is also an Environmental Education Centre with an aquarium set up, which is yet to open for access. Pay attention to park staff who caution you to not wander off to "restricted areas", even if social media suggests otherwise.
The park located in Raja Annamalaipuram, adjacent to Dr Ambedkar Memorial on Greenways Road, is hosting the general public (100 visitors per session) all through the week, except Thursdays and public holidays, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Educational institutions can also opt for Students’ Eco Tour.
Entry tickets and other details available at www.crrt.tn.gov.in