Chennai's hubs that extend beyond food and beverages

In Chennai’s cafés, the aroma of coffee now mingles with the scent of candles, organic soaps, and handmade wonders. What began as cosy spaces for caffeine and conversations are steadily extending into curated retail corners. From silk saris and exquisite jewellery to skincare and furniture, café spaces are redefining what it means to have a leisure time. It’s coffee with a side of commerce, but in the most aesthetic way possible — each counter and shelf telling stories of local brands, slow living, and the city’s evolving culture of mindful consumption.

Go Native

In 2017, Go Native established its roots in Bengaluru. Now, it has spread its service to Alwarpet, Chennai. “Following our success with five branches in Bangalore, we came to Chennai in February this year,” says Enos, assistant manager. Built on the concept of bringing ‘farm-to-table’, the store sells organic vegetables sourced directly from local farms and growers, ensuring freshness and lesser carbon footprint. The specials include Smoky Burrata Pizza that melts in your mouth and Harabara Sabudana Kebab that redefines comfort snacking. Every bite is full of flavour. Besides that, the restaurant sells saris, jewellery, handmade and personal care products on display. “Helping the local vendors and building a community is our concept,” adds Enos.