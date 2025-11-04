Chennai's hubs that extend beyond food and beverages

In Chennai’s cafés, the aroma of coffee now mingles with the scent of candles, organic soaps, and handmade wonders. What began as cosy spaces for caffeine and conversations are steadily extending into curated retail corners. From silk saris and exquisite jewellery to skincare and furniture, café spaces are redefining what it means to have a leisure time. It’s coffee with a side of commerce, but in the most aesthetic way possible — each counter and shelf telling stories of local brands, slow living, and the city’s evolving culture of mindful consumption.
Go Native
In 2017, Go Native established its roots in Bengaluru. Now, it has spread its service to Alwarpet, Chennai. “Following our success with five branches in Bangalore, we came to Chennai in February this year,” says Enos, assistant manager. Built on the concept of bringing ‘farm-to-table’, the store sells organic vegetables sourced directly from local farms and growers, ensuring freshness and lesser carbon footprint. The specials include Smoky Burrata Pizza that melts in your mouth and Harabara Sabudana Kebab that redefines comfort snacking. Every bite is full of flavour. Besides that, the restaurant sells saris, jewellery, handmade and personal care products on display. “Helping the local vendors and building a community is our concept,” adds Enos.
Writer’s Café
Apart from stirring hot chocolate and specially curated desserts that leaves a sweet aftertaste, Writer’s Café offers “a medium where we are creating awareness. The interactions help us understand that there is so much in the world that we don’t know of,” says Padu J, brand development manager. According to her, people are engaging with awareness since the café, in most of its branches, displays products that are handmade by people with disabilities or autism. At their Taramani outlet, Indian Twist’s stall has cups, books, and more. Higginbothams bring in all the books and the stationery. Vidya Sagar, which works with the Spastic Society, sells soaps, gels, jute bags, pencil holders, wipes and more. At Egmore, a concept called TOLO, which is Take One and Leave One, is popular. “That is, we have a library of books. You come, take a book, and you leave a book in return,” adds Padu. At Egmore, the Chennai Artists Society puts up their paintings, also done by people with disabilities, for sale. Along with these, the branch offers diaries, books, and book covers. Writer’s Café is building a space with varied topics of interactions with people from different walks of life.
House of Kavyam
Missing her Karnataka roots here in the city, Kavya Kannan, made a space called House of Kavyam in Mylapore. “Adding jaggery to sambar does not make it the sambar made at home in Karnataka. I couldn’t find anything authentic here in the city. And that is why, with my husband Venkatesh, we started House of Kavyam,” says Kavya. The store also tells a story with the names of its various verticals. Aprameya Bhushanam sells silver jewellery, silk saris, veshtis and kids’ products by godhai pattu, antiques, brass dolls and refurbished furniture, making the space an experiential store as it was formerly housed by Nageshwar Rao Edida. “When you enter, you will be transported to the ‘60s, and we are also taking the legacy of the legend forward,” adds Kavya. The space serves “Tamil Iyengar food and authentic food made in a Karnataka households. People will learn about our culture and heritage when they visit the space,” she concludes.
Kreate by Kraft
An architect by profession and also a manufacturer of different kinds of artefacts and home decor products, Anita Mohan, started a space which is a combination of furniture and decor. Two brands — Kreate by Kraft and Kraft Design Café — are in operation in Nandanam and ECR and a third one is coming up in December at KNK Road, Nungambakkam. Anita notes, “When we go to a restaurant, after we order, we look into our mobiles and just sit. When you create a space that’s interesting, we’ve noticed that customers look around and observe how everything is differently placed. Then they ask us what the concept is and they get up and walk around. It’s a nice way to build a community and create a direct connection with the product.” She also shares, “Our designs are inspired by local tradition and heritage here in the south.” They also want to get in touch and directly work with local artisans. On dining or holding events here, gift coupons from their own brand Sthalam - The House of India is given. Wanting to take this concept forward, build a community, and pull in as many local artisans, Anita is taking one step, one store and one style at a time.
Amethyst
Started in 2000 as a retail business in Gopalpuram, Amethyst grew into a dining space because the founder, Kiran Rao, is interested in many things like flowers, books, jewellery, clothing, and of course, food. A representative says, “Having studied in London and coming back to the city, she (Kiran) started it on a very small scale as there were no spaces like these then. It was either 5-star hotels or some Bhavan and no in between, which inspired her to have a space to relax and enjoy a meal.” From Gopalpuram the space shifted to its present location, Royapettah, in 2010. Here, within the compound, there are multiple spaces that offer various services. One is the designer boutique called Amethyst, which sells designer jewellery, designer clothing, and accessories. Then the Wild Garden Café, a flower shop which is called Wild Garden Florists; The Folly, an event space, and the franchise of Purple Turtles, a Bengaluru-based furniture and lighting store. The brand also sometimes supports events by giving out vouchers to shop. Kiran says, “We are blessed with the kind of craftsmanship there is in India and we encourage them by putting them on display.” There is another branch named Chamiers in RA Puram. It has a café, a franchise of Anoki, a Jaipur-based block printed clothing brand, and a designer boutique for men and women, called the Amethyst Room. Beyond borders, the café also has its presence in Pondicherry under Coromandel Café.