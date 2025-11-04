Do good old-fashioned games still work?

​‘Ball X Pit’ is not all that difficult to grasp. You control a character that autoshoots balls at incoming enemies. You can move the character up, down, left, right, and also decide the angles at which the projectiles are shot. Gems drop, you pick them up. In true roguelite fashion, you can also choose from a branching web of upgrades that vanish once the level ends. The brick breaker playstyle is particularly useful in the way you shoot the ball — usually, shooting at an angle gets more bounces out of a powerful ball and kills the most enemies. But its simplicity and nostalgia aren’t why this game is so good.

​Despite it being quite simple in terms of controls, it manages to create a constant, claustrophobic tension through a building horde of enemies. First, there’s just one line of them far away. And then instantly they multiply and the entire screen is covered in tiny blocks of skeletons…honestly, it’s terrifying. And as they slowly but surely find their way down a vertical screen (kind of like Tetris blocks?), it manages to give you just about enough ammo to diffuse it. And never easily. How? Well, this harkens back to the ‘Brick Breaker’ legacy. The projectiles you shoot are balls. Upgrades kind of make them super balls. Having an ice-shooter ball can, for example, freeze enemies and make them weaker. As you level up the ice-shooter, it could potentially be combined with a laser ball to create this mega ice beam disc that freezes entire groups of enemies that it touches.

​I thoroughly enjoyed the very alchemical way in which upgrades could be merged/fused and even evolved. At some point, I remember combining two balls to create a mosquito shooter, which leeched enemies of their health and gave it all to me! The game also kind of makes you rely on your instincts and risk taking abilities. What kind of player would you be? Do you go take the frankly dangerous path to the power up that is housed between enemies? Or would you rather hold your ground for another five seconds to see if it can get freed up?

​The game is currently available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Mac, PC, and Xbox. It’s an easy game to pick up and play for beginners.