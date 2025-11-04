Five held in separate drug cases in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested five persons in two separate incidents and seized heroin and ganja as part of intensified anti-drug operations across the city on Monday.

According to the police sources, a team from Mylapore police station, led by inspector, intercepted a man standing behind Santhome Church on Monday morning.

During questioning, he gave contradictory answers, prompting a search that led to the recovery of 51 small bottles of heroin weighing 35 grams.

The suspect, identified as Kutthus Mia (25) from West Tripura, was arrested for possession and sale of the drug. He is being investigated and will be produced before the court.

In another operation, the Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) conducted a joint raid near Maduvankarai Bridge in Alandur on Sunday morning based on a tip off. Four persons Valluvar Manojkumar (23) of Kolapakkam, Bernard De Silva (27) of West Tambaram, Manish Chaudhary (22) of Padur, and Anand (29) of Anakaputhur were arrested for possessing 150 grams of OG cannabis and 1.05 kg of ganja.

The police also seized three iPhones and four other mobile phones from them. The suspects were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.