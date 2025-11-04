Gate the Floods: Chennai’s New Answer to Flooding

Every year, as November edges into December, Chennai holds its breath. The skies grow heavy, brooding with a strange familiarity, and the first drops on the windowpane are enough to send a ripple of unease. For, the petrichor does not pave way for nostalgia but memory — of 2015, of rooftops barely visible above floodwaters, and of a city that drowned in its own disbelief. It is almost a pattern now: the rain warnings go out, vehicles are refuelled and parked on the nearest flyover, essentials stocked, and a quiet collective anxiety grips.

For those who live on the fringes, in the low-lying stretches where the city bleeds into the marsh or into its many lakes, the arrival of the rains brings with it a whole other ritual. Year after year, they move into schools and community halls, clutching what little they can carry, watching, yet again, as the floods erase the boundaries of their lives. And each season, the same debate resurfaces like the floodwaters themselves — officials blame the public for encroaching on waterways, while the public points back at the system that sanctioned those very plots.