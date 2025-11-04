Sunken silt catch pits on newly laid roads in Manali set off alarm bells

CHENNAI: The residents of Manali have raised serious safety concerns after several silt catch pits on interior roads have sunk below the surface level following recent road relaying works. The Greater Chennai Corporation had laid new roads in the area around three months ago allegedly without proper milling, causing the pits to sink dangerously, increasing the risk of accidents.

According to the residents, the silt catch pits were constructed nearly eight months ago. Normally, these pits are placed along roadsides, but in MaPoSi, and Srinivasa Perumal Koil Melandai streets in Manali, they were positioned at the centre, as the roads are already narrow and the drains run along the roadside.

“Initially, the depth of the pits, that help rainwater flow, was less. But after the road relaying, they have become dangerously deep, especially those located at the centre of roads,” said a resident. “Since these are narrow interior roads, motorists are forced to drive over the sunken pits, often leading to slips and accidents.”

Vinoth M (28), a resident of the locality, said, “The pits are dangerously deep now. A few weeks ago, an elderly man fell after his two-wheeler got stuck in one of them. During rains, when there are power cuts and no streetlight, these pits become invisible, posing serious risk to motorists and even delivery agents unfamiliar with the area.”