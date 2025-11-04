Tiruchy native arrested in Sri Lanka for smuggling 2.8 kg heroin from Malaysia

CHENNAI: An Indian arrested by Sri Lankan Customs at Colombo airport last week for allegedly trafficking 2.8 kg of heroin worth Rs 1 crore has been identified as a native of Tiruchirapalli who flew from Chennai.

Sources identified the suspect as 40-year-old Selvaraj Arunkumar. Sri Lankan Customs had arrested him after he landed from Kuala Lumpur on October 26. Indian sources said Arunkumar left Chennai for Kuala Lumpur on October 24 on Air Asia flight.

They said coordination with Lankan agencies is under way to track his handlers, as they are puzzled that an Indian was sent as courier to Malaysia to collect drugs and bring it to Sri Lanka.

Sources said another modus operandi being followed by drug, gold and wildlife smugglers in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is to take a roundabout flight to the desti nation to avoid scrutiny by Customs officers who base their targeted searches based on the originating port.