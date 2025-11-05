Colouring narratives

Bhargav sees a broader irony. “What’s ironic is how this issue tends to surface most loudly when filmmakers from marginalised communities make films, a struggle in itself in this industry.” He describes brown-facing as “the tip of the iceberg,” revealing how deeply colourism runs through Tamil cinema’s architecture.

This criticism is met with a robust defence from within the industry. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, an actor and filmmaker, states, “For rural or ‘native’ roles, they often won’t cast someone who is from that place. Instead, they bring someone from elsewhere and darken their skin.” She emphasises the need for awareness, arguing, “Saying ‘I was not aware’ is not an excuse. You should know. Only then can you bring about change.”

The debate becomes particularly charged when it touches on the philosophy of representation itself. Nachi offers a critical perspective, questioning the ‘woke’ mandate. “I don’t think casting someone from the same community is a mandate. As an artiste, it’s very woke and reductionist to say that to anyone.” He, however, identifies a hypocrisy. The problem is that the filmmakers want the junior artistes to align with a particular class, but would cast the main leads “for the talent”.

He points to a persistent stereotyping, even when darker-skinned women are cast. “Either they are overly sexualised or de-sexualised and made into poverty porn.” For him, the true goal should be agency, not just representation. “Agency is more important than representation.”