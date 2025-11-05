A teen’s seamless transitions

PB Abhinandh has had a breakthrough year so far. In addition to bagging national-level titles, the teenager also helped U Mumba win the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) title in Ahmedabad in June. Recently, he has added another title to his illustrious year, winning the men’s title in the 7th Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) State Ranking Table Tennis tournament held at the Hall of Table Tennis, JN Stadium.

The teenager seemed to have taken the transition from age-group competition to senior competition without a hitch. The TNTTA’s continuous efforts can be credited for his growth. The state association regularly conducts state ranking tournaments in various age groups as well as for seniors. Tournaments like these will help them prepare for national championships and ranking tournaments.

AV Vidyasagar, secretary of the TNTTA, is pleased with the turnout of the players for the tournaments. “The quality of competition in these meets is good, and it also serves as a good preparation ground for various national meets, petroleum board meets, and the table tennis leagues. We have included a veteran category and also a corporate segment in the state ranking meets in order to help players across various age groups to enjoy the sport. We have also introduced an award for Best Academy to encourage the coaches who put in a lot of hard work to train the players,” Vidyasagar said.