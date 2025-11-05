Body of Chennai youth missing after boat capsized in Poondi reservoir recovered

CHENNAI: The body of a 22-year-old AC mechanic from Chennai, who went missing after a boat capsized in the Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur on Sunday, was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as U Yasin of Old Washermenpet. He had gone boating on the reservoir with a friend when their fishing boat overturned. While his friend managed to swim ashore, Yasin went missing.

Acting on a complaint, the Pennalurpet police and Tiruvallur Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search operation that continued for two days. Around 10.30 am on Tuesday, they recovered Yasin’s body from the reservoir. The body was shifted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Poondi reservoir, which has reached full capacity after recent rains, has been attracting large crowds. Police have urged visitors to stay away from the water, especially as surplus water is being released into the Kosasthalaiyar river.