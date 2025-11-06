Stories etched on hills

The prologue and epilogue span decades and show Kato at very different stages of life. How did you decide to structure the narrative this way?

‘Giants’ is first and foremost about change, and the decisions it forces on us. Naga history has witnessed upheavals and traumatic change, and Kato is a personification of us as a people. Will we tell our stories with our own voice? Will we find hope, after all? This needed a before and an after.

The story blends reality with elements that feel almost mythical, like the stones that vanish mid-air. How do you balance realism and magical elements in your writing?

The real and the fantastic aren’t as removed from each other as many of us believe. They weave and dance together, finding their way into our consciousness through words like co-incidence, happenstance, unexplained, etc. As someone who grew up with folklores, it wasn’t something that I really had to work for. As anti-climactic as it may sound, it came naturally.

The book is rich in local language, traditions, and even food, terms like jhum cultivation, hekimini, and aliha appear throughout. How did you decide which cultural elements to include and how to present them for a broader audience?

On this, there was a very intentional thought process. I wanted to present a very organic picture of our culture without turning it into an anthropological exercise. Whatever I felt had symbolic resonance I kept, what felt like appendages I omitted.