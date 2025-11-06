Chennai's Coolies and their lasting load of luggage

As the chugging trains make their way to their destinations, the short-lived stillness of the station is stirred — passengers ready themselves to board and deboard, blaring announcements echo across the station, horde of travellers amble through bridges connecting platforms. As soon as the screeching of the trains hushes, a bunch of red-shirt-clad men speed pace, cling to railings of the doors, and hop onto the coaches asking with shrilled voices, “Coolie, Coolie?” With each arrival and departure, these men with creased and sweat-stained shirts rush with their shoulders weighed down by bags and heads balancing stacked up suitcases. But this isn’t a common sight now.

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, which used to be a hub for as many as 600 porters, has seen the numbers plummet to almost 200 now. A 37-year-old coolie, Purushothaman, says that this work of lugging bags and carrying them for passengers started during the time of the Britishers. With very little choice left, for decades, this work with meagre earnings has been passed down to the next generations due to compassionate appointment by the Railways.

“We are licensed porters, and not salaried employees,” Purushothaman says, explaining how the license is only an entry pass for the stations. He joined this work 10 years ago, and like any other porter, he took over the work after his father passed away. As the sole breadwinner of the family, he only manages to earn `400-`500 a day, and sometimes, not even that.