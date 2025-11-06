Deal gone wrong, couple among six held for selling baby for Rs 2.2 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six people, including the parents of a three-month-old girl, were arrested in connection with the sale of a child in Kannagi Nagar on Wednesday. Although the sale had gone unnoticed, the crime came to light after neighbours allegedly overheard the matter when an argument broke out over payment, and informed the authorities. Police said the couple sold their third daughter for Rs 2.2 lakh with the help of intermediaries.
The accused were identified as - child’s father S Sriju (27), mother S Vinisha (23), grandmother S Sarala (51), S Sivaranjani (22), S Sagayamari (39), and P Sumathi (35).
According to investigators, Sriju is unemployed, while Vinisha works as a housekeeping staff at a private company in Kannagi Nagar. The couple, who already have two daughters, had allegedly decided to sell any future girl child.
Police said their third daughter was born in May and they decided to sell the infant. Vinisha allegedly contacted her friend Sivaranjani to find a potential buyer. Sivaranjani approached her mother-in-law Sagayamari, who further contacted Sumathi, a flower vendor from Padi.
Sumathi informed the family about a couple Shanthini and Niyamuthulla from Tiruvannamalai, who had been childless for 15 years. Niyamuthulla, an electrician in Chennai, was acquainted with Sumathi through her flower business.
Through Sumathi’s mediation, the baby was handed over to the couple in Kannagi Nagar in August for Rs 2.2 lakh. Police said Niyamuthulla paid around Rs 1 lakh as advance, promising to settle the remaining amount later. However, he reportedly failed to pay the balance due to financial issues, leading to a dispute between him and Sriju.
Following the argument, Sriju allegedly threatened to expose the deal. Neighbours who overheard the matter alerted the Chengalpattu Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which lodged a complaint with the Kannagi Nagar police last week. Based on the complaint, police arrested all six accused under the Child Abduction Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. They were remanded in Puzhal Central Prison on Wednesday.
Police sources said the girl, now six months old, has been rescued and placed under CWC custody. Further investigation is underway, and police are likely to arrest Niyamuthulla and Shanthini soon, sources added.