Deal gone wrong, couple among six held for selling baby for Rs 2.2 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six people, including the parents of a three-month-old girl, were arrested in connection with the sale of a child in Kannagi Nagar on Wednesday. Although the sale had gone unnoticed, the crime came to light after neighbours allegedly overheard the matter when an argument broke out over payment, and informed the authorities. Police said the couple sold their third daughter for Rs 2.2 lakh with the help of intermediaries.

The accused were identified as - child’s father S Sriju (27), mother S Vinisha (23), grandmother S Sarala (51), S Sivaranjani (22), S Sagayamari (39), and P Sumathi (35).

According to investigators, Sriju is unemployed, while Vinisha works as a housekeeping staff at a private company in Kannagi Nagar. The couple, who already have two daughters, had allegedly decided to sell any future girl child.

Police said their third daughter was born in May and they decided to sell the infant. Vinisha allegedly contacted her friend Sivaranjani to find a potential buyer. Sivaranjani approached her mother-in-law Sagayamari, who further contacted Sumathi, a flower vendor from Padi.