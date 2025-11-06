Defining the cracks of heart and hurt

In the kerfuffle over the Two Much clip, emotional infidelity isn’t being discussed as much as physical infidelity is being condemned. Physical infidelity is more overt, but emotional infidelity is more insidious, and nebulous in definition. “Micro-cheating” is one modern term that is used to pinpoint some behaviours that could fall within the latter category, such as refusing to define the relationship to others or secretly following social media accounts with pornographic content. It also expands to cultivating flirtatious but platonic entanglements with others, holding a torch for an ex or falling in love outside the relationship, even if physical non-monogamy is a consented part of the configuration. Emotional infidelity encompasses a vast range of actions and choices, whereas physical infidelity is more clear-cut (and then again, someone may react differently to a kiss than to sex, while for others they all amount to the same scale of breach).

Where Kajol and Khanna went awry was in their insistence that the unwavering Kapoor just didn’t know better yet, essentially pitting their — admittedly longer — levels of experience against hers. But the subjectivity of all infidelity means that all their opinions are equally correct, in their own lives. No one is wiser, or more of a martyr, or cooler because of what they will forgive, tolerate or draw the line at when it comes to infidelity. The hope is only that, in every instance, the betrayed one finds a way to stay true — to themselves.