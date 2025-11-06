Diverse dimensions of Q+

What does pride mean to you individually? That is a question that we all seem to ask ourselves. If you are a member of the queer community or an ally, the term pride might be interlinked with freedom and the choice to be oneself. For Q+ founders, pride is hope and a promise for the community.

Conceived by Deepak Josey, the architect of the world of Q+, and Sushana Adurthi, the custodian of the Q+ narrative, Q+ is a commercial platform designed as a cohesive lifestyle ecosystem. The team claims that they are India’s first integrated LGBTQ+ lifestyle ecosystem. Its launch on October 11, aligned with National Coming Out Day, marked the start of a carefully planned four-phase rollout extending to 2028, beginning with a digital foundation and culminating in global cultural export.

The ecosystem is designed to integrate digital social spaces, including a secure dating chat app with AI-driven profile verification, curated physical spaces like cafés and boutiques, original media, and merchandise. The community’s role is to drive its cultural evolution through engagement and feedback. This approach is supported by over 1,200 early registrations and initial merchandise sales. “Q+ is more than inclusion, it’s imagination. We are not fitting into the world, we are building a new one, together,” shared Sushana. For Deepak, every element is part of a singular design. “Every café, every story, every product, and every connection within Q+ will be part of a single design — one that celebrates beauty, authenticity, and belonging,” Deepak stated.