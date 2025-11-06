Don’t hold inquiry into civil disputes: Madras HC to cops

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently told the state police not to entertain or conduct inquiries in disputes, which are civil in nature such as those involving money, property or contracts.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing a batch of petitions filed by several persons seeking direction to the police not to harass them under the guise of inquiry in civil disputes between them and other private individuals.

The judge noted that the court is repeatedly witnessing several such applications alleging harassment by the police in civil matters. “It appears that the police have forgotten their responsibilities and duties and are indulging in this type of ‘kattapanchayats’. It is regrettable to note that these applications are being entertained and the police are working as asset recovery agents for collecting money,” he criticised.

“The police cannot and should not intervene in purely civil disputes, unless the complaint contains prima facie allegations disclosing criminal elements such as cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, or criminal intimidation, backed by specific factual details,” the judge said.

Despite several judgments passed by the SC and high courts and also the circulars issued by the director general of police against such practices, the police continue to conduct such inquiries without any FIRs in the name of ‘current paper inquiry’, which refers to verifications on petitions received from public and forwarded to them by higher officials.