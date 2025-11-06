Tamil epics for young readers

While she wrote Ponniyin Selvan as a story that unfolds around Vandiyadevan and Sivagamiyin Sabatham around Paranjothi, she had to retain a voice-of-god narration for Parthiban Kanavu since she didn’t see any scope for a narrator.

Despite the omissions, she strongly believes that the books preserve the essence of the epic. She, however, justifies the absence of illustrations as a deliberate choice — to leave everything to the readers’ imagination. This, she explains, is especially fitting for the first book, since in most readers’ minds, the characters already take the form of the actors who portrayed them so convincingly in the 2022 film.

Published by Brunt Crumb Books, all the three books are available to read, free of cost, for Kindle Unlimited users. E-books are available for download worldwide, and the paperbacks are priced at Rs 887 each.