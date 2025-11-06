The murky world of art

This certainly isn’t the first time that the iconic museum has been the setting for a suspense thriller. In 1911, another audacious theft occurred on its premises, and there was a heroine in the narrative — the one and only Mona Lisa. Yes, the same Lisa of ‘the enigmatic smile’ fame. This time, there weren’t any props like ladders, scooters, or tools. A former museum worker, Vincenzo Peruggia, hid inside a closet on a Sunday and simply walked out the next morning with the painting under a white smock that he wore, so he would blend in with the museum staff. Even though a hunt was launched, the case remained unsolved as Peruggia kept the painting in the confines of his apartment for two whole years. When it finally surfaced in 1913 to make its way to an Italian art dealer, he was nabbed, and the lady was restored in the museum, now with the status of a global celebrity, thanks to the media frenzy.

Perhaps we never learn from history. Or maybe we take our history itself and all the treasures from it for granted. Security lapses have surely allowed such heists. When the most visited, high revenue earning museum in the world is not given the protection it needs, then what can be said about the existence of ordinary human lives? It’s time to wake up and secure our art and heritage, so future generations can truly understand the present world through these visual documentations of our evolution. May these thriller scripts be reserved for the screen!