Effects of weight-loss medicines on kidney

Weight-loss medicines like Semaglutide (GLP – 1RA), originally developed to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar, have recently become popular for their ability to cause significant weight reduction.

But with their growing use, concerns have also emerged about their impact on kidney health. For people with diabetes, obesity, or chronic kidney disease, these medicines have shown potential protective effects on the kidneys. It helps by:

Lowering blood sugar, blood pressure

Reducing inflammation and body weight

Improving kidney function markers like albuminuria and slowing eGFR decline

In fact, the FLOW Phase 3b trial found that Semaglutide reduced the risk of kidney failure and cardiovascular death in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. These positive results even led to expanded FDA approval in 2025, allowing its use to protect the kidneys in certain diabetic patients.

The risk side: While long-term studies show benefits, there have been rare reports of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), usually linked to severe dehydration caused by nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. When patients lose too much fluid, the kidneys don’t get enough blood flow, leading to temporary kidney injury.

This is why doctors stress the importance of: