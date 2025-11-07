Four college students assault junior for four hours, held

CHENNAI: Four college students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a third-year BTech student for nearly four hours over a Rs 7,000 debt. The victim, Ashmit Srivastava (20) from Delhi, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering multiple injuries.

According to police, Ashmit had lent Rs 7,000 to his senior, Nilaksh Jaiswal, a fourth-year student at SRM University, who allegedly failed to return the amount.

Days later, Ashmit reportedly took two perfume bottles from Nilaksh’s hostel room in frustration. Enraged, Nilaksh, along with his friends Utkarsh, Chirag, and Divyansh, allegedly barged into Ashmit’s rented house at Potheri around 7.30pm on November 1.

The group abused him and attacked him with an aluminium pipe and a wire, besides issuing death threats. One of them also forced him to fall at his feet.

After the assailants fled, Ashmit’s friends rushed him to the hospital. A complaint was later filed at the Maraimalai Nagar police station. Police said the four accused have been remanded in judicial custody at Chengalpattu jail.