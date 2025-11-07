Moderate rain in Chennai for next three days

CHENNAI: After nearly 10 days of subdued northeast monsoon activity following the passage of Cyclone Montha, widespread showers drenched several districts across north Tamil Nadu on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief to parched interiors. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said moderate to heavy rainfall has occured in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Chennai and Dharmapuri.
The forecast for the next three days suggests light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at several places. For Chennai, the local forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.
According to data recorded till 5.30 pm, Kalavai in Ranipet district received the day’s highest rainfall of 71.5 mm, followed by Poonamallee (31.5 mm) and Cheyyar (31 mm). Several northern and interior stations including Vellore (4.5 mm), Hosur (10.5 mm), Ranipet (16.5 mm), Arcot, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri reported moderate showers. Outer Chennai areas such as Parandur, West Tambaram, and Villivakkam also witnessed steady spells through the morning.
As a result, there was a relief from the sweltering heat with maximum temperature coming down to near normal levels from 4-6 degree Celsius above normal levels recorded for past one week.
In its synoptic summary, the IMD stated a trough from the central Bay of Bengal to south Kerala across Tamil Nadu coupled with thunderstom activity had triggered the rainfall.