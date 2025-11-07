Moderate rain in Chennai for next three days

CHENNAI: After nearly 10 days of subdued northeast monsoon activity following the passage of Cyclone Montha, widespread showers drenched several districts across north Tamil Nadu on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief to parched interiors. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said moderate to heavy rainfall has occured in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Chennai and Dharmapuri.

The forecast for the next three days suggests light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at several places. For Chennai, the local forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.