Neglected signs of arthritis

Foot pains tend to be subtle and often get neglected, and these patients present late with established destruction of the joint surfaces, which is often irreversible. Any consistent and progressive pain should not be neglected. The pain tends to be dull or sometimes burning and often gets worse with prolonged rest or excessive loading of the foot. Stiffness after prolonged rest is common and should be a warning sign. Sometimes pains can be acute and excessive such as the case in gouty attacks seen in hyperuricemia.

Ignoring these symptoms could be catastrophic and can lead to progressive, irreversible cartilage damage. Progressive pain, development of a limp, swelling or deformity, excessive morning stiffness, and loss of protective plantar sensation suggest the need for a proper consultation with a specialist. These conditions need specialised care rather than supportive medications or physical therapy alone. Early identification of the problem can help in getting relevant imaging, and early treatment can be instituted. Multimodal non-surgical measures with medications, exercises, footwear and orthotics, physical therapy, and weight reduction are often successful in the early phase.

More advanced arthritic changes can still be treated very successfully with minimally invasive endoscopic or open surgical measures, aiming to correct anatomical or acquired foot deformities. Limited fusions across painful joints can be a great way to relieve pain and improve function. Motion-preserving replacement surgeries are also possible to address advanced disease at the ankle joint.

Foot arthritis is not something that is restricted to older individuals. Timely recognition, early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment can help relieve pain, prevent disability, preserve motion, and restore stability with loading across the ankle and foot.

(The writer, Dr Ashok S Gavaskar, is an orthopaedic, Trauma Centre and Care Arthroplasty, Rela Hospital, Chennai)