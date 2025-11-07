TN eyes Olympic podium with Trap-Skeet shooting academy

CHENNAI: With an eye on the 2032 and 2036 Olympics, Tamil Nadu is all set to establish its first international standard six-station trap range and a Trap and Skeet Shooting Academy in Vandalur about 30km south of Chennai on about 18 hectares of land at a cost of `17 crore.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has floated a tender calling contractors to establish this facility which will consist of Trap houses, High and Low houses, shooting platforms and related infrastructure. SDAT took technical inputs from national coach Vikram Chopra to come up with this proposal, member secretary J Meghanatha Reddy IAS said.

Trap and skeet shooting is an Olympic sport where competitors aim at moving targets called clay pigeons using a shotgun.

Though the sport is at a nascent stage in India and Tamil Nadu, its popularity is on the rise with prominent champions from the state including Prithviraj Tondaiman — the first Olympic shooter from south India — and SM Yugan, Nilaa Rajaa Baalu, and Anthra Rajasekar at the junior international level.