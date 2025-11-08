8-year-old girl riding pillion on bike dies as garbage truck runs over her in Chennai

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl, riding pillion on a two-wheeler, died on the spot after she fell on the road and run over by a garbage-collecting truck of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday afternoon at Kailasam Street in Tondiarpet.

The deceased has been identified as V Soumya, the daughter of a cycle rickshaw rider.

The truck, coming from behind, allegedly brushed against the two-wheeler causing the riders to fall on the road. According to the Washermenpet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the girl’s teenaged cousin, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries in the accident.

“As the teenager was riding along the left side of the truck, she seemed to have lost balance of the two-wheeler, and the vehicle brushed against the truck. The teen fell to her left while the eight-year-old fell to her right and came under the wheels of the vehicle,” a police officer said.

The police sent the body of the eight-year-old, a class 2 student of a private school in Old Washermenpet, to a government hospital for postmortem. The truck driver, identified as Sararaj (35), has been arrested, and further investigation is under way.