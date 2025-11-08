Exploration of Sound and Self

Every day, we move to the invisible rhythms — from early morning prayer chants, the impatient chorus of horns at traffic, to the late-night eerie sound of the fan. Most of us tune it out, hiding behind our earphones and playlists, letting rhythm become routine. What if sound wasn’t something to escape from, but instead a path that leads us inward?
That’s the question Payanam, an experiential music and dance wellness workshop, sets out to explore this Sunday. Facilitated by certified music therapist Aditya Kamakshinadha and dance movement psychotherapist Aparna Ramkrishnan, the workshop invites participants to rediscover rhythm as a language of connection.
“We want to facilitate a journey that explores rhythm through sound and movement,” says Aditya. “That’s why we named it ‘Payanam’, which means ‘journey’ in Tamil. We want participants to experience this as a journey, not just another workshop that’s a collection of activities. Each segment will carry a common thread, guiding them through an emotional roller coaster.”
In Payanam, the familiar and the spontaneous meet in harmony. The facilitators use day-to-day movements and blend them with live music to create an atmosphere where movement feels organic and unforced. “The best thing about this workshop is that you don’t need any prior training in music or dance. Everybody loves music. Everybody loves to move to it. But when someone is asked to sing or dance, they usually hesitate. This workshop helps people express themselves in whatever way feels right — through simple grooves, simple rhythms, and simple movements,” he says.
The event is capped at around 45 participants, ensuring that everyone receives an instrument and personal guidance, transforming their sound into “a much larger ensemble”. From the earthy tones of various percussion instruments — the djembe and darbuka to the soft shakes of rattles and shakers — the session promises to immerse participants in sound.
Towards the end, Aditya and Aparna plan to introduce rarer instruments such as the rainstick, which mimics the soothing sound of rainfall, and the ocean drum, whose deep resonance evokes the waves. “We’ll create a sonic tapestry where participants journey through different landscapes. Whether you are inside a rainforest or standing by the beach, we’ll guide the relaxation in such a way that the audience feels they’re present in those places,” says Aditya.
Though similar explorations have taken place abroad and in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, Aditya claims that Payanam marks the first curated session of its kind in Chennai. Both facilitators spent over a month developing the structure and flow of the experience. “In today’s fast-paced world, we are often distracted in a world of chaos. We need ways to connect with ourselves, with one another, and with the larger community. We thought the best language to speak is through sound and movement.”
Aditya hopes that Payanam will pave the way for more such therapeutic and participatory art experiences. “If people are more welcoming of such new novel ideas and immersive sessions, it will definitely encourage professionals like us to do more workshops that benefit larger audiences,” he says.
Payanam will take place at Tattva Studio, Neelankarai, on November 9 from 11 am to 1 pm. Registrations are open on ticket9.in at a fee of `1,100 per participant.