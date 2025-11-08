Exploration of Sound and Self

Though similar explorations have taken place abroad and in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, Aditya claims that Payanam marks the first curated session of its kind in Chennai. Both facilitators spent over a month developing the structure and flow of the experience. “In today’s fast-paced world, we are often distracted in a world of chaos. We need ways to connect with ourselves, with one another, and with the larger community. We thought the best language to speak is through sound and movement.”

Aditya hopes that Payanam will pave the way for more such therapeutic and participatory art experiences. “If people are more welcoming of such new novel ideas and immersive sessions, it will definitely encourage professionals like us to do more workshops that benefit larger audiences,” he says.

Payanam will take place at Tattva Studio, Neelankarai, on November 9 from 11 am to 1 pm. Registrations are open on ticket9.in at a fee of `1,100 per participant.