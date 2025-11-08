Navy officers play tunes of pride in Chennai

On Friday morning, school students from DAV Boys Senior Secondary School, DAV Public School, Sishya, and others boarded their school buses as they usually do. But the day that awaited them was not a usual one. Settling in their seats, the bus took a detour and entered the premises of The Music Academy. Here, the uniform-clad school children were greeted and guided by uniformed personnel from the military to the ‘Indian Navy Symphonic Orchestra - 2025: Sargam’.

Organised by Fleet Support Unit (FTSU) (CHN), under the aegis of Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (HQTN&P), the event featured 20-odd musicians from the Indian Navy band. Around 200 students, including National Cadet Corps (NCC) members, along with teachers and parents, gathered at the venue to witness an electrifying performance. The concert showcased the Navy’s musical prowess and inspired young cadets.