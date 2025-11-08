Navy officers play tunes of pride in Chennai

On Friday morning, school students from DAV Boys Senior Secondary School, DAV Public School, Sishya, and others boarded their school buses as they usually do. But the day that awaited them was not a usual one. Settling in their seats, the bus took a detour and entered the premises of The Music Academy. Here, the uniform-clad school children were greeted and guided by uniformed personnel from the military to the ‘Indian Navy Symphonic Orchestra - 2025: Sargam’.
Organised by Fleet Support Unit (FTSU) (CHN), under the aegis of Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (HQTN&P), the event featured 20-odd musicians from the Indian Navy band. Around 200 students, including National Cadet Corps (NCC) members, along with teachers and parents, gathered at the venue to witness an electrifying performance. The concert showcased the Navy’s musical prowess and inspired young cadets.
The origin of this ensemble dates back to 1945. Over the past 80 years, it has come a long way in acquiring national and global renown, regaling audiences across the country and around the globe. Closer home, singers, tabla, guitar, drums, saxophone, and other artistes on many musical instruments, with an aim to strengthen the bond between the navy and civilians, spread awareness about armed forces life, the concert had a mix of songs that touched upon themes of patriotism, motivation, camaraderie, and national pride. The band, led by Lieutenant Commander A Pradeep Kumar, presented the event. The concert opened with a 22-second fanfare music titled ‘Poseidon’, arranged by Commander SK Champion.
The 13 songs struck a chord with the audience, leaving many visibly moved and applauding with pride. “It is commendable that our army has such great musical mastery. . I felt deeply connected to our country’s vision, upheld by the armed forces for many years. It was quite heart-touching to see what our people have gone through, as it gives more strength and motivates the audience here,” shared actor Rakshita Babu.
The next section focused on holding audience attention, now that they were captivated by the energy and emotion of the performances. “Understanding the piqued interest of the students, the officers delivered some cinema songs that enhanced the vibe of the gathering,” commented a teacher.
Popular songs such as ‘Hey Minnalae’ from Amaran, a composition of various background music from Bahubali, and Bigil’s ‘Singapenne’ enthralled the audience. As a surprise, singer Jason Jose sang the title track of Vijay-starrer Leo. “The inclusion of Leo connected very well with the kids. I hope it interests them in learning more about the band, Navy, and other services, and join them,” said Renjitha P.
As the 90-minute-long concert came to a close, the Eastern Naval Command presented a ‘tri-services marching medley’, invoking a sense of pride and making the audience rise to their feet for a standing ovation. The chief guest at the event, S Shankari, scientist ‘G’, Advanced Systems Laboratory, DRDO, Hyderabad, said, “The Indian Naval band not only performed here but created an experience through soulful melodies. They have instilled in us pride, unity, and patriotism.”
The day also marked the 150th year of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. “Vande Mataram is a timeless salute to our motherland. It is not merely a song but an emotion, a pledge,” she concluded.