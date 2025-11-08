Sleepless in the silent hours?

In most nights, CA Anil Kumar from Kochi woke up, unable to fall back asleep. He chalked it up to work stress and tried herbal teas, switched off his gadgets earlier, and used over-the-counter sleep aids. But this annoyance turned into a nightly battle. He would wake up groggy, mentally foggy, and his productivity would plummet. One day, Anil briefly nodded off behind the wheel and was jolted awake when his car grazed the highway divider. This scare finally pushed him to seek medical help.

Anil’s story is not rare. Experts recognise this as an escalating epidemic of sleep disorders, vastly underdiagnosed or dismissed as a lifestyle quirk. “Sleep is an essential component of health. We spend one-third of our lives asleep,” says Dr Sapna Sreedharan, professor of neurology at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram. She adds that many don’t realise that their brain is incredibly active while sleeping. It clears out toxins, consolidates memories, and tunes physiological processes.