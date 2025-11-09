College student among two held for murder of auto driver in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two youth including a college student, were arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 33-year-old autorickshaw driver who was found dead with head injuries on Marina Beach late Thursday. Police said the murder was linked to the victim’s personal relationship with the mother of one of the accused.

The deceased, Anthony of Kilpauk, was spotted lying unconscious on the sand opposite Nochikuppam by morning walkers. He was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where he died on Friday. An ATM card found in his pocket helped establish his identity.

The investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and detained Akash (19), a college student, and his friend Shyam Helgan (25), a gym trainer. The police said Anthony got acquainted with Akash’s mother, a widow working as a cleaner in Mylapore, after regularly driving her to work. The two stayed in contact despite objections from the woman’s family.

During questioning, both the accused allegedly admitted to confronting Anthony on the beach and attacking him with a stick.

The two have been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigation is under way.