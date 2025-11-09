Donor lungs transported via Chennai Metro train

CHENNAI: A team of doctors along with other officials transported lungs for transplantation from NIMHANS, Bengaluru to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road on Chennai Metro Rail on Saturday.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Saturday posted the information about facilitating the transportation of donor lungs for transplantation on its ‘X’ handle.

In the post, CMRL said the organ which was harvested in Bengaluru was brought to Chennai by flight. It was transported from Meenambakkam Metro Station to AG-DMS Metro Station with the recent amendments in Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Amendment Rules, 2023 as per Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) guidelines.

The organ consignment team arrived from Bengaluru by air ambulance to Chennai airport and reached Meenambakkam Metro Station at 2.07pm. With the support and coordination of Chennai Metro Rail officials and station staff, the team boarded the metro train and reached AG-DMS Metro Station safely at 2.28pm, covering 7 stations. The medical team immediately departed by ambulance to Apollo Hospital at Greams Road where the lung transplant procedure was scheduled to take place.

Within a short time, Chennai Metro Rail could prepare and facilitate them for transplantation quickly with the arrangements, the post read.

The hospital in a post said Apollo Hospitals created a Green Corridor to transport a donor lung from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, via Bangalore airport to Chennai.

The seamless operation was made possible under the guidance of Jeevasarthakathe (Karnataka) and Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) with the coordinated efforts of the airport authorities,

Chennai traffic police, Chennai Metro Rail and Apollo Hospitals team ensuring a signal free passage and preserving the organs viability.