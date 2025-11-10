Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Chennai today

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain in some areas in Chennai on Monday. Heavy rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts On Wednesday, according to the weather bulletin said on Sunday.

Similarly, on Thursday, isolated places over ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts could receive heavy rains, the department said. On Friday and Saturday, light to moderate rain may hit isolated places. In Chennai, the sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy. The next active spell of rain for the city could return from November 17 after a break this week, according to weather bloggers.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood stood at 3.1km above mean sea level on Sunday, and Saturday’s trough from southwest Bay of Bengal to Kerala across Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu was at 0.9km above mean sea level and has become less marked, according to the IMD.

Over the next 24 hours, there could be a rise in maximum temperature by 4°C-5°C at one or two places over TN, as per the bulletin.