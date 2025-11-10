Man killed as two lorries collide on Chennai–Tirupati highway near RK Pet

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was killed after two lorries collided near RK Pet on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway late on Saturday night. The man had hitched a ride and was travelling in one of the lorry.

According to the Kanakamma Chatram police, the deceased, Gopi, a resident of Rajanagaram village near Motur in RK Pet, worked at a private automobile spare parts factory in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday night, Gopi had finished his shift and hitched a ride home on a lorry transporting car spare parts to Sholingur, the police said. Around midnight, as the vehicle reached the Arcotkuppam stretch, another lorry coming from behind rammed into it.

The police said that Gopi, who was resting on the passenger seat, suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot. The driver of the lorry escaped unhurt. The body was sent to Tiruttani Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and both drivers are being questioned.