Dialogues on sand and colour

For decades, Sudarsan has used the shores as his open-air gallery. Waves rose and fell around his masterpieces — portraits of gods, echoes of culture, and calls for social change. But this exhibition represents a rare evolution. He said that the idea was born from a simple yet profound request. “Many of my fans told me, ‘Why not make something we can keep with us?’ Even Sudha Murty once said the same,” he recalls. “I thought, why not combine the two parts of my life — painting and sand — to create something that stays?”

The artist’s journey from a child labourer in Puri to a globally acclaimed sand sculptor, is a story of resilience. “I started painting when I was a little child,” he said softly. “But due to financial problems, I couldn’t buy colour, brush, or canvas. Then I shifted to sand…when I made something on the beach, people appreciated it.” That acknowledgement and appreciation was the driving force towards pursuing his creative journey.