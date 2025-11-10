The hunt for CNG: How Chennai’s auto and cab drivers battle daily shortages

Life behind the wheels in Chennai is a story of endless motion. Even as dawn creeps over the city, autorickshaw and cab drivers find themselves out and about. They, as always, arrive, pick us up, and drop us off at our destination, while we retreat into our own worlds. Most of us barely notice them anymore as our ears are plugged with earphones and our eyes fixed on glowing screens. The rides are silent, efficient, and fleeting. It’s a stark contrast to the rides of not-so-long ago, when autorickshaws and cabs were little capsules of conversation, filled with chatter about traffic jams, winding routes, rising fuel prices, and even politics. Yet behind every tap and trip, there are stories untold — of drivers whose struggles hum just beneath the surface of our quiet, app-booked journeys.

Today, adding to the long list of challenges such as the sweltering heat, relentless Chennai rains, traffic, bad roads, immense competition with bike taxis and sheer exhaustion, is a new struggle: the hunt for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Their daily quest across the city in search of a quick refuel, drivers say, is testing both their patience and their fuel tanks.