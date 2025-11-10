TNPGCL plans to strengthen Cheppakkam ash pond to manage rising fly ash from North Chennai units

CHENNAI: The state’s power generation corporation has drawn up plans to strengthen the Cheppakkam ash pond near North Chennai to handle the increasing quantity of fly ash from upcoming thermal power units.

According to Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) officials, they had carried out a detailed study with technical assistance from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to ensure the ash pond operates safely and without causing pollution.

Following this, TNPGCL is now preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed strengthening work. Once the DPR is approved by the state government, the project will be taken up for execution.

Officials said that once the strengthening work is complete, it will help ensure safer and more efficient management of ash, protecting nearby areas from pollution and environmental hazards. Residents of Ennore have raised concerns in the past of fly ash from the plant polluting the water, air and soil in the locality along with the ash slurry impacting fishing.

“North Chennai Thermal Power Station-I (NCTPS-I), located in Tiruvallur, has three units of 210 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 630 MW. NCTPS-II has two units of 600 MW each, with a total capacity of 1,200 MW. Together, these plants generate nearly 10,000 tonnes of ash every day. The ash is carried through pipelines for about 5km and stored in the Cheppakkam dyke which spreads across 300 acres.”