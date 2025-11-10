TNPGCL plans to strengthen Cheppakkam ash pond to manage rising fly ash from North Chennai units

CHENNAI: The state’s power generation corporation has drawn up plans to strengthen the Cheppakkam ash pond near North Chennai to handle the increasing quantity of fly ash from upcoming thermal power units.
According to Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) officials, they had carried out a detailed study with technical assistance from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to ensure the ash pond operates safely and without causing pollution.
Following this, TNPGCL is now preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed strengthening work. Once the DPR is approved by the state government, the project will be taken up for execution.
Officials said that once the strengthening work is complete, it will help ensure safer and more efficient management of ash, protecting nearby areas from pollution and environmental hazards. Residents of Ennore have raised concerns in the past of fly ash from the plant polluting the water, air and soil in the locality along with the ash slurry impacting fishing.
“North Chennai Thermal Power Station-I (NCTPS-I), located in Tiruvallur, has three units of 210 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 630 MW. NCTPS-II has two units of 600 MW each, with a total capacity of 1,200 MW. Together, these plants generate nearly 10,000 tonnes of ash every day. The ash is carried through pipelines for about 5km and stored in the Cheppakkam dyke which spreads across 300 acres.”
The official added that the newly commissioned NCTPS Stage-III, with a capacity of 800 MW, completed trial operations this year and is expected to begin full-fledged commercial production soon. In addition, construction work on another 800 MW North Chennai Supercritical Thermal Power Project has reached the final stage. Once both these new plants start operation, the amount of ash generated will increase significantly.
Another senior engineer said around three million tonnes of ash have already been collected in the North Chennai dyke area. “We sell this ash regularly for use in land filling and road works. However, due to a shortage of lorries and logistical issues, much of the ash remains,” he said. He added that the corporation is even willing to supply ash free of cost to potential users, but finding regular consumers has become difficult. “Proper disposal of ash has turned into a major challenge for the power utility,” he said.