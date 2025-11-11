Chennai builder fined Rs 17L for delay in handing over property

CHENNAI: Granting relief to two city residents, a consumer court in Chennai ordered a builder to give them Rs 8.5 lakh each as compensation for the inordinate delay in the redevelopment of their property in Nungambakkam into flats. In addition to that, the court also ordered the builder, Bhoomi & Buildings Pvt Ltd, to pay Rs 30,000 to each of the complainant for deficiency in service.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by CK Sampath and K Sudarsanam of Nungambakkam in central Chennai, alleging inordinate delay by the builders with whom they signed an agreement for developing their property into flats in November 2016.

As per the agreement, the builders had to complete the flats and hand it over within 18 months including a grace period of three months. The complainants said they handed over their property on April 1, 2019 but they got the flats only after five years, on June 1, 2024, which was a delay of 32 months even after adjusting 12 months for the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

As per their agreement, the builder had agreed to pay Rs 50,000 per month as compensation for delay, based on which the complainants demanded Rs 16 lakh each and a separate amount as penalty for deficient service.