Chennai couple held for killing son over quarrel

CHENNAI: A couple was arrested for murdering their 31-year-old son, an autorickshaw driver, at his home in Kalyanapuram, Ambattur, on Saturday night.

Police said the suspects — C Manmadhan (57) who works at a meat shop in Ambattur, and his wife M Kalyani (54) — were upset over their son’s drug abuse, his failure to support them financially, and recurring incidents of domestic violence.

The police said the deceased, identified as M Sridar, living separately from his wife, had no steady employment, and occassionally hired an autorickshaw.

On Saturday night, Sridar, who allegedly came home drunk assaulted his parents demanding money. In a sudden outburst, Manmadhan is said to have attacked him with a knife, with Kalyani aiding him. The couple left the body inside the house. Following the attack, Manmadhan went to his shop while Kalyani went to her daughter’s home.

After neigbours raised suspicion on Sunday morning, the police personnel reached the house, recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for postmortem.

Later during questioning, the couple allegedly confessed to the murder. An FIR under Section 103 of the BNS has been registered, and both were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.