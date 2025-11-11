Crowds at renovated Adyar Poonga threaten ecosystem

CHENNAI: The newly renovated Tholkappia Poonga (Adyar Poonga), constructed in 2011 in order to protect the fragile ecosystem of the Adyar estuary, has witnessed nearly 1,400 visitors in the first weekend since its reopening on October 24. The number is 10 times the strict limit of 100 visitors for a guided tour, raising concerns of the delicate ecological balance taking a hit due to the crowd.

Trustee of Nizhal and Chennai District Green Committee member TD Babu said the park has rapidly shifted from an ecological learning space to a recreational destination. He questioned why officials are not enforcing the visitor limit and why photography and videography are being allowed, despite earlier restrictions. The viral circulation of videos of the park as a picnic spot, more than a nature reserve on social media, has fuelled crowding and altered public perception of the restored wetland, he said.

Babu said unlike now, only 25-30 visitors were permitted per day (exception for students) earlier, with food and vehicles barred even for the staff so as to not threaten the wildlife.

He alleged recent renovations appear “human-centric”, citing the uprooting of mangroves to widen pathways, concretisation, and even the felling of rain trees to build an entrance arch. Even cafes were established, which could attract rodents and cause litter, he said.