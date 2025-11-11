Crowds at renovated Adyar Poonga threaten ecosystem

CHENNAI: The newly renovated Tholkappia Poonga (Adyar Poonga), constructed in 2011 in order to protect the fragile ecosystem of the Adyar estuary, has witnessed nearly 1,400 visitors in the first weekend since its reopening on October 24. The number is 10 times the strict limit of 100 visitors for a guided tour, raising concerns of the delicate ecological balance taking a hit due to the crowd.
Trustee of Nizhal and Chennai District Green Committee member TD Babu said the park has rapidly shifted from an ecological learning space to a recreational destination. He questioned why officials are not enforcing the visitor limit and why photography and videography are being allowed, despite earlier restrictions. The viral circulation of videos of the park as a picnic spot, more than a nature reserve on social media, has fuelled crowding and altered public perception of the restored wetland, he said.
Babu said unlike now, only 25-30 visitors were permitted per day (exception for students) earlier, with food and vehicles barred even for the staff so as to not threaten the wildlife.
He alleged recent renovations appear “human-centric”, citing the uprooting of mangroves to widen pathways, concretisation, and even the felling of rain trees to build an entrance arch. Even cafes were established, which could attract rodents and cause litter, he said.
Visitors, meanwhile, alleged poor management of the garden. When TNIE visited the park in early November, the “guided tour” promised on the booking portal was not available, with most visitors navigating the 4 km trail on their own. While 100 visitors were already in, at least 100 more were seen waiting outside the main gate demanding entry through offline tickets, despite officials insisting on online booking. They were later let in.
Ravikumar A (42) from Theni said he waited for an hour, and had to stage a roadblock with others before being finally allowed inside. “After coming here, we realised it has nothing, not even a play area. It is only acres of walking space,” he said. Elderly visitors said the long trail was difficult without battery-operated vehicles, which they said were advertised in photographs online.
The alternative gate at the endpoint is also shut. Babu said, “Only when the crowd is reduced to 25-30, and the manpower is increased, the guided tour is possible.”
While many visitors said the iron framework beneath the spillway bridge at the park would ensure adequate stability, they were still concerned that the bridge, made from a wood-plastic composite, wobbled with light wind and more so when visitors gathered up there for selfies.
When TNIE visited the park, there were over 250 visitors. When asked if load tests reports cleared the number of visitors who could be accommodated in the structures including the watch tower and skywalk, officials did not offer a clear answer.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said she was new there and that the load tests “would surely have been completed earlier”. She acknowledged that large crowds were indeed disturbing fauna, but it couldn’t be controlled as many demanded to be let inside, eager to see what the social media buzz was about.
Adyar Creek, spread across 358 acres, now supports 424 faunal species after restoration, up from 141 earlier.