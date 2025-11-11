Security stepped up in Chennai after Delhi blast

CHENNAI: Following the car blast in New Delhi, security has been stepped up at key locations across Chennai. The police personnel have launched intensive checks at railway stations, shopping malls, markets, and bus stands.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have intensified night patrol and vehicle inspections across all 12 police districts. Teams of officers and constables are maintaining heightened surveillance, covering major junctions and public areas.

“As part of the drive, patrol units were stopping vehicles for inspection and questioning suspicious persons to prevent untoward incidents and ensure public safety,” a police source said.

At railway stations, passengers are being subjected to thorough checks while entering and exiting. Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and other major stations are under close watch. Officers of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) patrolled the premises, questioned passengers sleeping inside, and inspected their baggage.

A GRP officer said, “Security checks have been intensified, with metal detectors, baggage scanners, and sniffer dogs deployed as part of the enhanced security arrangements.”