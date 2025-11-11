Make a first good impression

Make it lit

Lighting is a game-changer in any space. A well-lit entryway makes your space welcoming and warm. In contrast, a poorly lit foyer can make even a well-designed space seem dull. If you have only one ceiling light, make it count. A curated pendant or dramatic chandelier can add character to an otherwise simple space. If there is room, layer your lighting. Use ambient lighting for overall brightness, add accent lighting, such as wall sconces, lamps on the console, or picture lights, to highlight décor or artwork.

Let it be a reflection of you

Homes should reflect the homeowner’s stories and personality through design and décor. Don’t hesitate

to start at the entryway. Add personal photo frames, heirloom art, or a tray of travel finds. If you love plants, add them or place a vase with fresh flowers. This instantly lifts the mood and adds freshness. Think of this space as a visual first impression of you.