Travelling with parents: Here’s how young professionals are redefining leisure trips

As a child, school breaks meant trips across southern India to visit relatives. If I was lucky, it was a getaway. Sometimes these were temple trips, with a stop at a beach or scenic spot to keep me happy. While not always excited, I enjoyed them by marvelling at tall trees, reading comics, or just soaking in everything. I was a traveller on a journey financed and planned by my parents.

Years later, these temple runs continue — now, as vacations with a side of spirituality, and I steer the plans.

When I reflect, planning vacations might have been a financial burden for several parents, such as mine, and perhaps that’s why these trips were few and far between. However, travel has now become an escape, a journey for self-discovery, and an opportunity to tick places off your bucket list. From exploring the Ellora caves and savouring regional thalis to posing on Andaman’s beach and experiencing the Ganga aarti, I wouldn’t choose anyone else for these journeys but my parents. Like me, some young professionals find travel to be something deeper — an opportunity to reconnect with their parents as an explorer, a history buff, a foodie, and a friend.