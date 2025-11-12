A two-day pop-up at The Raintree celebrates flavours and stories

Mumbai’s culinary gem Ekaa will land in Chennai for the people to explore the different tangents of tastes. Founded by chef Niyati Rao and Sagar Neve, Ekaa is synonymous with oneness where ingredients, people and craftsmanship, and stories shape the country’s culinary identity. Niyati, the head chef says, “ It’s not just dining, but every single thing about it — the storytelling, the drama, all of it.”

This restaurant and its diverse cuisines have transcended the boundaries, blending differences, reimagining an experience through memory, seasonality, and emotion. For Niyati, Chennai has been a city of exploring flavours, a city that has been both “adventurous and intriguing”. Chennai, for her, is a place she can always go back to, to indulge in the culinary world.

A two-day pop-up of extravagant food experience at The Raintree, Ekaa’s debut in Chennai, will be an elaborate curation of their favourite flavours, where vegetarian and non vegetarian options would be arrayed for food lovers. This will be mindfully paired with signature cocktails that pour in the stories of nature’s bounty. Dwadash, Ekaa’s bar program, will offer cocktail pairings, drawing inspirations from Ayurveda, from Indian’s ancient botanical roots and its goodness. “It’s an extraordinary level of expression when it comes to disbelief that it (the bar team, Dwadash) gives people.” Savouring the concoctions with unimaginable ingredients is something, according to Niyati, worth the wait — bringing the authentic tastes of Maharashtra and creating an experiential blend for Chennaiites.