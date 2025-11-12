Drug probe widens; two more held in Tiruvallur, 75g meth seized

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police have arrested two more persons — Prathap (27) of Tirupattur and Mohammad Afrath (23) of Kanyakumari — near the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Sunday and seized 75 grams of methamphetamine from them as part of their ongoing investigation into the drug trafficking.

These arrests follow the November 8 arrest of Bende, a 43-year-old Senegal national suspected to be the kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking network. He was tracked for 10 days and picked up from a Delhi apartment, where several mobile phones containing details of drug routes across multiple States were recovered.

The probe was triggered after the Manavalanagar police seized methamphetamine and arrested an Indian along with two foreign nationals, eventually leading to the arrest of Chennai-based influencer Sibiraj (22). With the latest arrests, a total of ten people are now in custody.