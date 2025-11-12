From vacations to solo trips, the senior citizens of Chennai are redefining travel

Somewhere between the years when they planned every detail of their children’s summer vacations and now — when their children plan their own — a new pastime has found its way into many parents’ calendars. The parents — most of whom are now retirees, with a phone full of group chats buzzing with good morning wishes, motivational messages, and travel plans — are the OGs of turning WhatsApp conversations into travel itineraries, adding stamps and pages to their passports.

“Between our child’s education, loans, and other expenses, there was no question of taking leave and travelling,” says a former teacher, Remadevi V. Apart from working for a few years, all her life, she indulged in hobbies such as gardening and cooking “I usually keep myself busy with that,” she admits.

Remadevi is no different from most women in our households — not voicing, not wanting, and not expressing. Her family’s well-being was her priority, and supporting them in their success was her desire. But on one random day, everything changed just like in the movies, wherein in a song sequence, the story’s lead travels around the world.