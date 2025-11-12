Jain cuisine and a feast of stories

In a country that celebrates every cuisine that comes its way, the Jain cuisine always stands apart. Not just in the way of preparation but in the ideology and principle of aiming to minimise harm to all living beings. On Monday, that philosophy found a contemporary echo at E Hotel, Express Avenue, where the Terapanth Mahila Mandal hosted the finale of its first-ever MasterChef Jain Cooking Competition. The air buzzed with the beeps of kitchen appliances and the aroma of sizzling spices, as participants infused their dishes with imagination and intent.

The event was the culmination of a week-long culinary journey that began with over 30 participants in the prelims and 20 in the semi-finals, all competing for a place among the top ten finalists. Organised by the Chennai chapter of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal (ABTMM), this was their first attempt to blend the Jain community’s centuries-old food ethics with the excitement of a modern cooking show format.

Led by president Hemalatha Nahar, the initiative was envisioned as a platform to support women and showcase their culinary skills. She noted that since women spend most of their time in the kitchen, the competition aimed to recognise that effort and transform it into a space for confidence and creativity. The contest received an encouraging response from across communities, including Agarwal and Maheshwari groups, and featured exclusively Jain cuisine.