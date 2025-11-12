Jain cuisine and a feast of stories

In a country that celebrates every cuisine that comes its way, the Jain cuisine always stands apart. Not just in the way of preparation but in the ideology and principle of aiming to minimise harm to all living beings. On Monday, that philosophy found a contemporary echo at E Hotel, Express Avenue, where the Terapanth Mahila Mandal hosted the finale of its first-ever MasterChef Jain Cooking Competition. The air buzzed with the beeps of kitchen appliances and the aroma of sizzling spices, as participants infused their dishes with imagination and intent.
The event was the culmination of a week-long culinary journey that began with over 30 participants in the prelims and 20 in the semi-finals, all competing for a place among the top ten finalists. Organised by the Chennai chapter of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal (ABTMM), this was their first attempt to blend the Jain community’s centuries-old food ethics with the excitement of a modern cooking show format.
Led by president Hemalatha Nahar, the initiative was envisioned as a platform to support women and showcase their culinary skills. She noted that since women spend most of their time in the kitchen, the competition aimed to recognise that effort and transform it into a space for confidence and creativity. The contest received an encouraging response from across communities, including Agarwal and Maheshwari groups, and featured exclusively Jain cuisine.
Each finalist was given an hour to prepare Jain dishes that balanced taste, presentation, and innovation — an exercise in transforming traditional principles into contemporary cuisine. Chef Aruna Vijay, who was the chief guest and one of the judges, called it a great platform for women to step out and do something new. Observing the contestants closely, she praised their inventive spirit, citing dishes like watermelon rice and orange rasam as examples of how tradition could be reimagined. She added that participating in competitions like these helps women step out of their comfort zones and discover their strengths, describing growth as something that happens only when one challenges oneself. Along with Aruna Vijay, Archana Dugar and Ekta Kothari judged the participants.
Among the finalists was Aarthi Marlecha, who took part in a cooking competition for the first time, said cooking has always been her passion and a creative outlet. Her family, who have always encouraged her love for food, urged her to participate with full confidence. For the finale, she presented an inventive orange rasam paired with a bubblegum cake topped with blueberry gel. “Cooking is easy. The real challenge is how you present it,” she said. “At home, it’s different. But when you cook for an audience, it’s about making it look as good as it tastes.” For Aarthi, the competition was more than just a test of culinary skill, it was a push toward self-assurance and ambition.
For Vandana Parekh, another finalist, cooking is an art rooted in curiosity and self-learning. Her finale dish, Royal Crimson Symphony, was a striking rice bowl made with watermelon juice, paired with a dry fruit and milk-based gravy, and accompanied by a layered dessert titled Jewel Dessert Treat featuring live ghevar, caramel rabdi, and chocolate-coated makhana. She shared with pride that she spent days experimenting at home to perfect the recipe. “I never see recipes on YouTube. I try everything on my own, even setting curd in a mud pot to bring that earthy flavour.”
As the finalists plated their creations under the ticking clock, the atmosphere brimmed with focus and anticipation. What began as a contest of culinary skill evolved into a celebration of mindful creativity, a reflection of how the Jain philosophy of compassion and restraint continues to find new expression.