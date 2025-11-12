Kovalam beach retains blue flag certification for fifth year in a row

CHENNAI: The Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu district has once again received the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming its reputation as one of India’s cleanest and most environmentally sustainable beaches.

In a communication to the Chengalpattu collector, the national operator, Blue Flag India, confirmed Kovalam beach met all 33 stringent global standards prescribed by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark. The criteria cover water quality, environmental education, safety, cleanliness, waste management, and sustainable infrastructure, a press release issued by environment secretary Supriya Sahu said.

First awarded the Blue Flag on September 21, 2021, Kovalam became Tamil Nadu’s first beach to earn the eco-label. The certification is renewed annually following inspections by national and international evaluators to ensure compliance with global standards.

The beach has been developed with eco-friendly infrastructure, including bamboo shelters, lounge chairs, changing rooms, restrooms, and floating wheelchairs to ensure accessibility for differently abled visitors. Trained lifeguards and surveillance systems ensure public safety. During 2024-25, Kovalam recorded over 5.5 lakh visitors, highlighting its growing appeal as a model eco-tourism destination.

Encouraged by the success, the state government is pursuing Blue Flag certification for 10 more beaches across TH, including Marina (Chennai), Silver (Cuddalore), Kameshwaram (Nagapattinam), and Ariyaman (Ramanathapuram district).